OPINION: To avoid popularity, don't win grand slams

IT IS a truth universally acknowledged that certain young Australian tennis players competing on the world stage may find themselves on the wrong side of a few headlines during the two week duration of a grand slam.



The narrative of our Australian tennis anti-heroes, Bernard Tomic and Nick Kyrgios, has often been faintly amusing.



I remember a time when the legendary Lleyton Hewitt was despised by many Australians and when Tomic came onto the scene I thought history was repeating itself and the public would eventually warm to him.



Unfortunately Tomic hasn't been as motivated as Hewitt, or enjoyed success.



Enter Kyrgios. He started playing and suddenly we had someone new to hate.



I'm wondering if Tomic got a little annoyed that Kyrgios had stolen his limelight and he decided to say something really outrageous to let Kyrgios know who the real bad boy of Australian tennis is.



The challenge for both is if they want to remain unpopular, they'll have to avoid winning a grand slam.



Nothing sways the fickle Australian public like sporting success.

