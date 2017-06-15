OPINION: Beanies are no cause for outrage

IT SAYS a lot about the age of outrage we are currently living in that even selling beanies to raise funds for the fight against brain cancer can land you in hot water.



I honestly can't believe that The Project host Carrie Bickmore had to apologise for promoting her charity, which sells beanies which in turn raises money for research into the insidious disease.



The outrage stemmed from the fact that her Beanies 4 Brain Cancer initiative launched the same night that Channel 7 ran a promotion for the Big Freeze at the MCG, Neale Daniher's fundraiser selling bright blue beanies in aid of research for motor neuron disease.



Apparently both charities sold out of beanies - no harm, no foul, but that didn't stop some on Twitter from voicing their moral outrage and anger.



There was no need for Carrie to apologise.

She lost her husband to the disease for God's sake - don't people have any sympathy or common decency anymore?



No doubt it was unintentional to have both beanie initiatives launched on the same night and besides, anyone who bought either beanie was contributing to a great cause.



I just hope the moaners bought at least one beanie from either charity - or they would be better off closing their mouths.

