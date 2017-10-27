Buses, beer halls - we've all lost something somewhere

LOST AND FOUND: Losing a phone is an all too common occurrence.

WHEN I was in Berlin, Germany earlier this year, I lost my phone in a beer hall.

My iPhone was not even a month old but that wasn't the real source of panic.

Most importantly, it contained hundreds of photos from my trip through Europe.

These memories came flooding back when I heard about a couple who lost their SD card on Fraser Island earlier this month.

They were visiting from the Gold Coast for the first time when they dropped the card only for it to be found by a Bay local.

The woman had posted some of the pictures she found on the SD card to Facebook and we posted a story in a bid to hunt down the couple.

Fortunately for them, their search was successful but I know how stressed they must have been.

The day of the beer hall incident, my heart started racing and I frantically started searching the massive hall while trying to avoid all the revellers who had consumed their fair share of 1litre beer steins.

I'd tried to upload my photos to One Drive every night but due to slow hotel Wi-Fi, I would give up and wait until connection improved. Big mistake.

I raced to the bathroom where I'd left it (don't ask) and it was gone.

I was told to talk to the manager which was easier said than done because all the staff were dressed in lederhosen's and dirndls. But alas, I found him and he walked me to a drawer near where I was sitting. He opened it and there was my beautiful new iPhone waiting for me.

This wasn't the first time I've lost a phone.

I've left my phone in a taxi. It was found by a couple, who took it home, answered my phone when I called and agreed to call a taxi and have it deliver my phone to the bar I was at.

If that wasn't enough, I've also lost it on a public bus and managed to get it back.

Surely my luck will run out soon.