OPINION: A can opener is not a good gift

FOR years I wondered why it's so hard for me to buy presents.



Turns out there was a rational explanation all along.



It's because I'm a Sagittarius.



I was reading an article about my star sign a little while back and amidst all the kind descriptions of my sign was this sad revelation: Sagittarians such as myself are notoriously bad gift buyers.



I was in denial about it for 10 minutes. Then I acknowledged that it was true.



I reflected back to my younger years when I once bought shower gel for my mum for Mother's Day. And a can opener, because our old one broke.



Hey, she said she loved it!



I would buy books no one had ever heard of for birthday presents.



And I would often buy Dad gifts he already had.



Basically, I was clueless.



Finally I started asking people what they wanted and it made life a lot easier.



Now Dad gets the latest book from his author of choice or an iTunes gift card.



And Mum gets whatever she wants - hey, I'm still making up for that can opener.

