OPINION: CCTV for trees? How utterly ridiculous

Trees and undergrowth poisoned in Mant Street, Point Vernon. Former council parks and gardens staff (L) Glen Kruger and Geoff Cornwell.

Trees and undergrowth poisoned in Mant Street, Point Vernon. Former council parks and gardens staff (L) Glen Kruger and Geoff Cornwell. Alistair Brightman

CCTV cameras may soon be a weapon against vandals who senselessly poisoned trees on Hervey Bay's foreshore.

Read that sentence again, and know it's not satire.

The Fraser Coast could be home to new surveillance cameras that will keep watch on a section of the Esplanade, not for the safety of the region's citizens, but for trees.

Does this sound ridiculous to anybody else?

I don't identify as a greenie, but in my pre-journalist life I chose to spend 18 months studying conservation and land management and worked in bushcare.

I understand how much work people put in to preserve natural areas, and I have worked at sites 95 per cent of the population wouldn't even consider visiting but is in an area that is integral to the local environment's health.

For a person or group of people to drill holes into native trees and poison them is absolutely ridiculous, and I hope they are found, heavily fined, and the money used to restore the natural area's integrity. Acts like these can have a such a derogatory effect on other aspects of the environment, depending on the age and size of the trees, and it should not be accepted.

But are we seriously going to consider investing ratepayer funds into surveillance cameras whose sole purpose is to point at a bunch of (admittedly wonderful) trees?

Surely there's a better way.