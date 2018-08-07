OPINION: Child Protection investigators are our unsung heroes

THANK YOU: We should be thankful for people like Detective Sergeant Melonie Geck and her colleagues who work in the Child Protection Investigation Unit. Their job keeping Fraser Coast children safe would be confronting and at times horrifying.

IN EVERY region across Australia there are men and women who go to work each day with the sole purpose of protecting children from harm.

They are the detectives and officers who work for the Child Protection Investigation Unit.

Their work is rarely talked about in our society, but today's front page and page 4 story highlights just how important the CPIU detectives are to the safety of children in our community.

I cannot even begin to imagine what these detectives bear witness to in their line of work.

Their job is to investigate, interview and deal with the worst of what humanity is capable of.

The story of the arrest of a 30-year-old Hervey Bay man accused of dozens of shocking child sex crimes reveals just what can be lurking in our towns and cities.

An investigation into these alleged crimes would be confronting and horrifying for any decent and sane person.

Thankfully there's a small group of investigators willing to do the job for the greater good of the Fraser Coast.

Thank you to the men and women who work within the Child Protection Investigation Unit for your tireless, and often unnoticed, work to ensure our community is safer.