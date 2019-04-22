OPINION: Christians find hope in Sri Lanka tragedy

Relatives of a blast victim grieve outside a morgue in Colombo, Sri Lanka. More than 200 have been hundred were killed and hundreds more hospitalised.

ONCE again, our hearts are breaking at the news of horrific attacks on a place of worship.

Still raw from the massacre at Christchurch mosques last month, the world is now reeling after suicide bombers targeted Christian churches and hotels in Sri Lanka.

More than 200 are dead, and hundreds more are injured.

For the victims targeted while attending church on Easter Sunday, the horror cannot be overstated.

A church should be a place of safety and sanctuary.

For those who witnessed the attacks and survived, no doubt an indelible mark has been left on what was considered their spiritual home.

As news of this tragedy unfolds, we will look to our religious leaders for answers.

How could a loving God allow such suffering?

Is it possible to find meaning in such an unthinkable tragedy?

We may not find the answers we want.

What we can know for certain is the churches that were targeted will not be defeated by this.

Christians find their hope in something greater than themselves - a hope this past weekend was dedicated to celebrating.

Whether you are religious or not, this hope shining through in the darkest of times deserves to be acknowledged.