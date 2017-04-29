OPINION: Come to Maryborough and help break the record

I DON'T know about any of you reading this, but I am looking forward to doing my part to help break a world record this weekend.

To be fair, all I need to do is sink a few beers and go for a stroll around the beautiful streets of Maryborough, but someone has to do it.

And hopefully I will be joined by 4999 other people who want to make Maryborough, once again, the home of the World's Largest Pubcrawl.

It shouldn't be hard for an Australian city like Maryborough to bring the title back from Kansas City, USA.

I have visited Kansas City and travelled across more than 40 of America's states and I have to say, when it comes to enjoying a beer they have no hope in comparison.

Whether you want to have a beer, spirit or soft drink, come down to Maryborough on Sunday and be a part of what Maryborough does best, making history.

Be sure to check out www.frasercoastchronicle.com.au for all of the photos of the crazy costumes and Monday's edition for a recap of the event.

And remember, drink responsibly.