OPINION: Could you go a week with no phone?

Blake Antrobus
by

IT'S hard to imagine where we'd be as a species without mobile phones.

In the space of a few decades, it's gone from being the hottest tool on the block to something that modern teens would call a necessity.

It's hard to imagine life without one, given it can simultaneously be a phone, a mini-computer, a personal map, a gaming device and our window into a world of social media with just the press of a button.

We've written countless editorials and opinion pieces about how we're controlled by our phones and how we can't live without them, but what about what happens when we ditch them for a week? Over Christmas, I had the pleasure of spending some time off in Barrington Tops in northern NSW with some friends and family.

With no service, wireless or outlets to charge, there was little to do.

And that was the beauty of it. In the space of a week, I read two-and-a-half books, got more sleep, picked up more exercise habits, learned to cook and had a great time with my friends.

All because that little device in my back pocket wasn't vibrating every two seconds.

If someone like me could do all that in about a week, imagine what our teens could do with all their spare time? They could learn new languages with all that time they gain by just ditching the phone.

People would also be more open to communicating, and we'd have better initiatives to tackle mental health issues.

If you haven't already, try turning the phone off.

You may be pleasantly surprised.

Could you go a week without a phone? Join the discussion and tell us below. 

Topics:  mobile phone opinion our say technology

