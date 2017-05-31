OPINION: Court's views on same-sex marriage are archaic

IT GOES without saying that tennis legend Margaret Court is free to say whatever she wants about same-sex marriage.



But it's important to note that in Australia, and every other free country, while you're free to say what you want, you're not free from the consequences of what you say.



Some might say the outrage directed at Margaret Court is over the top and that she has a point when it comes to protecting the traditional meaning of marriage.



But I wonder want we will make of her comments in 20 to 50 years time.



Imagine, for example, someone arguing now that black and white people shouldn't be able to marry one another.



It was only formally declared legal for black and white people to marry in America in 1967, but now we all openly acknowledge the bigotry behind the idea that people of different races shouldn't marry.



I believe that in a few decades the current "controversy" regarding marriage equality will be viewed with the same disdain and people will be free to marry regardless of sexual persuasion.



At least I hope so.

