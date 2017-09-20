OPINION: Covering Cyclone Debbie - six months on

Whitsunday Times journalists Jacob Wilson, Inge Hansen and Dane Lillingstone with editor Sharon Smallwood at the makeshift Whitsunday Times office the day after Cyclone Debbie.

Whitsunday Times journalists Jacob Wilson, Inge Hansen and Dane Lillingstone with editor Sharon Smallwood at the makeshift Whitsunday Times office the day after Cyclone Debbie. Peter Carruthers

IF SOMEONE were to ask me right now what the highlight of my journalism career has been, I can almost guarantee my answer will remain the same in 50 years time.

Covering Cyclone Debbie.

As the American states affected by Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria begin the recovery process and civilians come to terms with the mighty natural disaster they faced, my mind reverts back six months when the tropical cyclone barrelled directly on the Whitsunday region.

When news broke that Debbie was forming in the Coral Sea on March 23 I was working as a journalist for the Whitsunday Times and the Whitsunday Coast Guardian.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL OPINION PIECES AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

In the early stages Debbie was expected to hit near Townsville, three hours north of our office in Airlie Beach.

With the cyclone so close to home, our office sat down on the Friday prior and we were educated on the emergency cyclone plan should the worst happen.

At the time none of us believed it would be as devastating as it was.

First, Debbie was taking her time forming out at sea meaning there was a chance she could die down before reaching land.

Second, Debbie was headed towards Townsville so although we knew we'd feel some of the effects, we weren't going to be hit too hard.

Boy, were we wrong.

On Monday, March 27 Debbie started to change direction and aim for a direct hit on the Whitsundays and with the weather slowly deteriorating we were instructed to leave the office early and continue our coverage of the cyclone from home.

Airlie Beach residents Maika McDonald,15, Lauren Squires, Karen Gordon, and Katelin Gordon, survey the damage at Shute Harbour after cyclone Debbie. Photographer: Liam Kidston. Liam Kidston

Myself and three fellow journalists took it in shifts to write hourly updates as they were released by the Bureau of Meteorology.

On top of that, we were writing other stories, some relating to the cyclone and some not, because after all a cyclone wasn't going to stop us from releasing our two papers on Wednesday and Thursday.

In between updates, my roommate and I were taping our windows, packing some bags in case we had to evacuate and desperately trying to manoeuvre two queen size mattresses down a spiral stair case.

It's not as easy as you might think.

With a great risk of the power going out and no longer being able to charge our phones or laptops, I desperately tried to write as many stories as I could pressing save every two seconds as paranoia crept in that my computer would shut off.

It was at 10pm when the power went out which indicated it was time to put our laptops away and brace ourselves for what was to come.

At this point in time Debbie was forecast to make landfall at 6-7am but "damn Debbie", as she was affectionately called, kept delaying her arrival with the Bureau constantly pushing the time back to later and later in the afternoon.

The Proserpine Showground pavilion building post Cyclone Debbie. Peter Carruthers

No one could believe how long she was taking to arrive but at about 12.40pm on Tuesday, March 28 she knocked on our doors and let herself in at category 4 intensity.

After a night of no sleep, hourly updates, intense heat from being cooped up in a small unit, harrowing winds and messages from family, friends and strangers urging me to stay safe, the team was up from 6am continuing updates.

Updates continued until she finally hit and when the eye crossed I watched out my window in frustration as people took to the streets to assess damage.

Incredibly, our team managed to complete Wednesday's edition of the Whitsunday Coast Guardian and on Wednesday morning after the storm had passed, the team met at our editor's house and recharged our laptops and phone batteries via an inverter connected to a work car.

Yet again, the team worked together and managed to release the Thursday edition of the Whitsunday Times with a little help from those off site and of course the hard work from our tight knit team.

It may be six months on, but I will never forget the feeling of walking out my front door and being faced with the devastation, the sight of emergency services and defence forces scouring the grounds and the skies and the nervous wait to find out if there were any more fatalities.

The damage was extraordinary and my heart goes out to those whose homes were destroyed and lives changed and although the beauty of the region was destroyed for a short time, the spirit of the Whitsunday community was admirable and the stories of triumph and rising up were nothing short of inspiring.

Despite having no power for two weeks, no running water for a few days, being forced to boil water before drinking it and relying on baked beans to keep us going, the experience was one I will be sharing with my grandchildren.