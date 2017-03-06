OPINION: Covering major events is the best part of the job

COVERING local events and giving our readers an insight into the characters and stories behind those days would have to be one of my favourite aspects of working in the newspaper industry.

And that was definitely the case this weekend at the Urangan Pier Centenary Celebrations.

It was amazing to see a large turnout of locals and visitors come together on Saturday and Sunday to share their connections with the pier over the years and celebrate the unique Hervey Bay icon.

It only makes me more excited for this year's jam- packed calendar of local events, from the Mary Poppins Festival to the Seafood Festival to the RACQ Maryborough Technology Challenge.

We are lucky as a region to have a vibrant mix of events and the team at the Chronicle hope you enjoy the coverage as much as we enjoy putting it together.