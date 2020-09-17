OPINION: COVID-19 has taught us some valuable lessons

WHEN I started as a cadet journalist at the Chronicle in 2007, I was determined to impress with my work ethic.

I was incredibly green. I had few news ideas and no contacts, having just moved to the Fraser Coast.

To make up for my shortcomings, I vowed I'd do the jobs no one else wanted to do and I wouldn't take any time off.

The first part was fine, but the second? What a terrible idea.

Two weeks after starting, I came down with a case of bronchitis that probably had everyone in the office wishing they could drown me in a vat of Glen 20.

I coughed. I spluttered. I croaked through a stuffed nose and sore throat down the phone to anyone I had to interview.

At one point the paper's page designer came over and asked if I was dying and hinted that I should probably go home.

Go home? After I'd been there just two weeks and vowed that I would never call in sick?

Unlikely.

I'm sure everyone has done it - dragged themselves into work against their better judgment because they didn't want to let anyone down.

It wasn't until later in my career that I realised my choices - and the choices of anyone who came into work while sick - were probably doing more harm than good.

When half the office is coughing or sneezing because of you, you start to understand why it's better to just stay home.

It all came to a head one year when I caught the flu.

I'd had colds and other illnesses over the years.

But this absolutely floored me.

My head and body ached and I spent about two weeks in bed hoping it would go away.

It was then I realised that sometimes it's better to just stay home, not to soldier on and risk infecting other people with an illness that, if awful for me, would have been far worse to an immune-compromised or elderly person.

I think that COVID-19, while terrible for our health and economy, has also come with some valuable lessons.

One needs only look at the way flu numbers have plummeted in the Wide Bay compared to previous years to know that.

Hygiene is crucial to stopping the spread of disease.

And staying at home when you're sick is doing everyone around you a favour.