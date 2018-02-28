OPINION: This dangerous habit is killing people on our roads

Three-quarters of Queenslanders admit to using mobile phones while driving.

Three-quarters of Queenslanders admit to using mobile phones while driving.

WE ALL know how dangerous it is to drive while on our mobile phones.

But a disturbingly high number of us are still doing it - in fact, three-quarters of Queenslanders admit to using mobile phones while driving.

The other quarter probably don't drive or are terrible liars.

The community condemns drink diver and those driving under the influence of drugs.

But a distracted driver is every bit as dangerous, if no more so.

Reader poll Do you check your mobile phone while driving? Yes

No View Results Vote

They're not paying attention to the road, often too busy checking that text message that just came through or picking a new song to play through their Bluetooth.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said 27 fatalities, or 11 per cent of the road toll, could be attributed to driver distraction.

We need to think about that - more than two dozen people could still be alive if not for driver distraction.

We need to make it as socially unacceptable to check your mobile as it is to drink drive.

When using a mobile phone while driving, a driver spends less time checking mirrors and scanning for hazards. This severely impedes the ability to negotiate traffic safely. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) February 21, 2018

On Wednesday the State Government convened a forum of road safety experts to discuss ways top stop driver distraction.

That's all well and good, but at the end of the day it's each and every driver who will decide the fate of themselves and other road users.

Until there's a shift in the community's mindset - and until we stop giving into the temptation to check that message or answer that call - nothing will change.