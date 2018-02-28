Menu
Three-quarters of Queenslanders admit to using mobile phones while driving.
News

OPINION: This dangerous habit is killing people on our roads

Carlie Walker
by
28th Feb 2018

WE ALL know how dangerous it is to drive while on our mobile phones.

But a disturbingly high number of us are still doing it - in fact, three-quarters of Queenslanders admit to using mobile phones while driving.

The other quarter probably don't drive or are terrible liars.

The community condemns drink diver and those driving under the influence of drugs.

But a distracted driver is every bit as dangerous, if no more so.

They're not paying attention to the road, often too busy checking that text message that just came through or picking a new song to play through their Bluetooth.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said 27 fatalities, or 11 per cent of the road toll, could be attributed to driver distraction.

We need to think about that - more than two dozen people could still be alive if not for driver distraction.

We need to make it as socially unacceptable to check your mobile as it is to drink drive.

On Wednesday the State Government convened a forum of road safety experts to discuss ways top stop driver distraction.

That's all well and good, but at the end of the day it's each and every driver who will decide the fate of themselves and other road users.

Until there's a shift in the community's mindset - and until we stop giving into the temptation to check that message or answer that call - nothing will change.

