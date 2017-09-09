OPINION: Death should not be tip-toed around

THE debate surrounding euthanasia has been one of great controversy and just like any controversial topic there are those who do not support it and those who do.

I fall under the latter category.

When I was in my second year of university, I wrote an investigative article on euthanasia and it was only then that I realised how truly complex the subject is.

Not only was it complex because no one wanted to talk to me as a uni student, it was complex because of multiple factors which had to be taken into consideration to determine whether euthanasia was a suitable option for a person who was suffering.

But it didn't take me long to choose my position in the debate.

If somebody has been diagnosed with a terminal illness, has been told they have very little time to live and will spend their final months suffering unbearable pain, why shouldn't they be allowed to voluntarily end their life?

The subject of death should not be tip-toed around.

Death is the only certainty in this world and it's time we discussed it openly with not only our families but within the community as well.