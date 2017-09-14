OPINION: Derryn Hinch made right decision to name child sex offenders

DERRYN Hinch has continued his campaign to publicly name and shame child sex offenders while making headlines.

The shock jock turned senator stood up in Parliament and named a former Victorian policeman who committed sex acts against children.

Using the legal protection of parliament, Senator Hinch was able to outline the man's horrific crimes despite a County Court ruling that had suppressed his name.

The suppression order was to protect the identity of his victims.

The difference here is Senator Hinch had sought the permission of all of the victims before naming this despicable human being.

As long as victims cannot be identified by naming and shaming or their consent is given beforehand, I say name them.

As a community we should have a right to know if these monsters are living among us.