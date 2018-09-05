OPINION: Detox centre will be a game changer

DRUGS don't discriminate.

As a court reporter, I've seen it first hand.

Every week, our courts are filled with people whose lives have spiralled out of control due to drug dependency, particularly to the drug ice.

Whether it's committing a robbery in an attempt to repay a drug debt or committing an act of violence while under the influence - the consequences are dire.

Each back story is different with repeat offenders ranging in age and backgrounds.

More often than not however, drugs have been introduced at a young age.

Before an addict can start their journey at a rehab centre, they must go through detox.

Bayside Transformations is already an amazing local initiative.

Having had the privilege of covering stories of their residents over the past few years, getting to hear how their lives have changed after their drug addiction is simply inspiring.

But until now, a detox centre has been the missing link.

I think the introduction of a detox centre to the Fraser Coast area is going to be a game changer.

It's an important step in restoring addicts to their families and keeping them out of our courtrooms.