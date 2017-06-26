OPINION: Disruption is the issue, not autism

PAULINE Hanson's One Nation Party has a new Queensland leader, with the Senator promoting new recruit and Buderim MP Steve Dickson to the top job.

PAULINE Hanson has demonstrated again that she runs off at the mouth without thinking first.

In essence, she is correct.

Any child that is a disruption in a classroom has no place in it.

It has been estimated that Australian public school teachers can spend more than 60% of their teaching time disciplining disruptive students to maintain control in their classrooms.

This is absolutely untenable.

To single out autistic or other disadvantaged student is irrelevant.

She should have applied her comments to all actually disruptive pupils, without singling out any cohort.

Planning and programing for multiple ability levels in a class is an onerous task for teachers without compounding it by including a special needs strand.

The "system” appears to allocate disproportionate resources to bright and talented pupils (who will learn despite teachers) and to disadvantaged pupils (who will never learn regardless of teachers), leaving paltry resources for the rest.

Examples to which I am privy include: a special education class of 11 pupils having sole access to six dedicated computers while the remainder of the school of 300-plus pupils having access to two computers in the library; one dedicated teacher aid supporting a special needs pupil in a standard class of 23.

The invisible majority is the engine of the economy.

They pay the taxes to maintain the government.

They pay for AIS, defence, and the lifestyles of the rich and famous.

Every child has the right, the basic human right, to be in a classroom with its peers.

It can only forfeit that right by disrupting the human rights of the others.

Ms Hanson, I can only recommend that you engage your brain before mouth and remember that politicians need not be super intelligent, need not be more intelligent than an ordinary person on the street. They have access to the best intelligence in the country and should not be so arrogant as to not accept that advice.

-Dieter Moeckel, Wonbah.