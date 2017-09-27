Opinion divided over newborn whale being euthanised

A humpback whale calf has been euthanised, after attempts to rescue the animal, from Dundowran beach, was proved to be futile.

Valerie Horton

EYEBROWS were raised when news broke of the newborn whale being buried at a council facility after it was euthanised due to becoming stranded.

Facebook users were quick to share their opinions on a Chronicle post.

Opinions were divided with some people believing it should not have been buried but instead, towed out to sea.

"They could have just towed it back out and let nature do its thing,” Will Whiting wrote.

Leon Brooks shared a similar view commenting "Should have been towed out and let for the sharks.”

Others were simply saddened by the ordeal with Shelley O'Neill writing it was "so sad”.

Helen Mayfield said she hoped the "graceful creature” had a "good burial.

As for Elle Robinson, she said the gesture of the burial was "sweet” but could have been done differently.

"I think it would have been better to butcher it and give the meat to the dingos on Fraser Island,” she said.

Gus Warde responded to Ms Robinson saying the whale should have been towed out to sea to let nature take its course.

He was also quick to point out the comparison between a human feeling towards a young animal dying and eating meat freely from the shelves.

"Us humans are odd aren't we? Me included. We feel upset when some animals die sometimes even more so when it (is) a young animal,” he said.

"Yet don't really have the same feeling for the animal that died and ended up in the meat cabinet at the supermarket.”

Kirby Arrowsmith brought the story to her friend Mags Ding's attention saying "I told you they would do something nice with it.”