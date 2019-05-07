OPINION: Do your research to make your vote count

MAKE IT COUNT: Don't throw your vote away. Know who you're supporting.

"THEY'RE all as bad as each other.”

Some version of this line gets repeated ad nauseam whenever polite conversation turns to politics.

It would be generous to suggest the logic behind this is along the lines of, "none of the candidates or parties on offer specifically address what really matters to me.”

Realistically, though, what a lot of people mean is "I haven't bothered to do my research beyond what pops up on my social media feed.”

As citizens living in one of the truest democracies in the world, we have an obligation to vote responsibly.

More than that, it is a true privilege, not just a right, to cast a vote and help decide the course our government takes.

It is not one we should take lightly.

A lot of the frustration about politics boils down to what can be described as "election fatigue”.

As members of the media operating in a 24/7 world, we have to take some responsibility for that - election coverage can, admittedly, become a little tiresome.

But it is an essential part of our job of holding politicians to account and keeping the public informed.

So much more goes on in the corridors of power than what we see at public appearances and funding announcements.

That is why we strive to keep our papers and website filled with political news in the lead-up to May 18 - to help you make an informed decision when you go to the polls.

So instead of saying "they're all as bad as each other”, take the time to look beyond the spin and find out what your political candidates are really on about.

You may not find someone who exactly aligns with your values and priorities, but you will find clear differences in what the various parties are promising.

So do your research.

Otherwise, you really are just throwing your vote away.