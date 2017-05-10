OPINION: Dogs are just like members of the family

THERE is a reason dogs are called "man's best friend".

They are loyal, beautiful animals who add incredible amounts of love and joy to our lives.

I'm not saying cats don't, but I can't say I have ever been much of a cat person.

Today's front page story where the Richards tell of their horrific experience with their pets being the victims of suspected dog baiting is unsettling.

If indeed they are correct about the baiting, whoever is responsible has some serious issues and deserves jail time.

When Kym said in the article losing her Jack Russells was like losing a family member, I could 100 per cent understand.

My two dogs are like my children and the thought of losing them is painful in itself.

If you hear of anyone responsible for hurting animals, please call the RSPCA on 1300 ANIMAL (1300 264 625)