OPINION: Don't die for a phone call

HANG UP: Using a phone behind the wheel is as serious as drink-driving. Contributed

OF ALL the bad driver habits, using a phone behind the wheel has to be the most frustrating.

Realistically, it must also be the most prevalent.

While many would never dream of jumping behind the wheel drunk or on drugs, just about every driver could come up with an excuse for grabbing their phone.

A text message that could be urgent; a quick check of Google Maps to make sure you're on the right track; a scroll on Facebook to double check event details.

The world opens up to us through our smartphones but we need to learn to shut that world out in the car.

Perhaps it has something to do with our culture of instant gratification - the idea of waiting for a safe spot to pull over seems crazy to a "I need it now" generation.

Whatever the reason, something has to change.

People cannot keep putting their lives at risk for the sake of a message on a screen.

Tougher fines from the Queensland Government could be the start but driver education has to be part of the solution.

Because as a Maryborough police officer says - this is just as serious as drink-driving.