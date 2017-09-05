OPINION: Don't put off getting a pap smear like I did

THIS many be considered a bit of an over share to some, but I wanted to tell my story to encourage other women to get checked out for cervical cancer.



I'm 32 - well passed the age that most women start having pap smears, but a week or so ago I finally bit the bullet and got it done for the first time.



I had booked in appointments before only to cancel just before I was scheduled to go.



Early on I justified my choice by pretending there wasn't really any need for me to get tested.



Later I realised my aversion had progressed into full blown paranoia about the procedure.



Guess what? It's not that bad.



The older I got, the more afraid I was to discuss it with anyone because I knew the reaction would be "oh my God, you haven't been tested?!"



And then I would get scared that by putting it off for so long, I'd get a bad result that should have been detected ages ago.



I still don't know my results, but I'm not scared anymore. It's better to be tested and know than to keep putting it off and wonder.



This week is Women's Health Week.



Please go and get yourself checked out - don't put it off any longer.

