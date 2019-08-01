Menu
Hervey Bay heart donation recipient Craig Eagleson and DonateLife donor specialist nurse Ian Rogers.
News

OPINION: Don't wait to have vital talk

Jessica Lamb
by
1st Aug 2019 12:38 AM
THE worst day of my life involves organ donation.

Speaking to heart transplant recipient Craig Eagleson inspired me to add my voice to those featured on pages 6 and 7 of today's Chronicle.

Individuals in any state or territory (other than South Australia) can no longer register for organ and tissue donation through their licence.

This means, letting your family know if you want to be an organ donor is critical because ultimately, they will be the ones to make the call.

In 2017, I stood at the hospital bedside of a dear friend who had just been declared brain dead.

I was invited by his family to help speak with a nurse about my friend's 'wishes'.

I now know the woman who spoke with us was the equivalent of Hervey Bay's Ian Rogers - an organ donation specialist nurse co-ordinator responsible for explaining the opportunity my friend had to donate his organs.

It was a deeply personal, emotional process which in hindsight I am glad the family allowed me to share.

However, my friend had never discussed organ donation with his family.

At just 26, who would think it was a conversation worth having?

Thankfully, his family believed he would want to help others and my friend's donated organs saved two lives.

In honour of his memory, I implore you - if you want to be an organ donor - talk to your loved ones no matter your age.

