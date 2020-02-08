OPINION: Embrace the wonder of reading to your kids

The Fraser Coast Chronicle is releasing the Great Australian Storybook collection - a mix of classic Australian storybooks and new family favourites.

The Fraser Coast Chronicle is releasing the Great Australian Storybook collection - a mix of classic Australian storybooks and new family favourites.

THERE’S no getting around the importance of screens in today’s world.

Phones, tablets, smart TVs and computers reign supreme in an always increasingly connected world.

So much of the way we used to do things has been replaced, in large part, by a handy portable device with a touch screen.

The newspaper industry, of course, is one high profile example of the rapid rise of digital consumption and we have adapted to suit.

Our children are growing up in a world dominated by digital technology yet one ritual remains sacred.

Story time with little ones still means a real, paper book, curled up on the bed with Mum or Dad.

Make no mistake – keeping children away from screens in 2020 is a fool’s game.

Our children consume much of the world through a screen and technology plays a vital role in their education.

Embracing and using the technology wisely seems a far better option than trying to shun it.

Still, there’s an undeniable magic in reading actual books to, and with, our children.

The Chronicle, along with the rest of News Corp, understands this.

That’s why we’re promoting some of Australia’s best loved children’s books, and why you can pick one up free with this weekend’s paper, as part of the Great Australian Storybook collection.

There’s nothing wrong with reading from a screen.

Still, some rituals are worth holding onto.