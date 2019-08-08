Menu
OPINION: Every sex assault claim deserves to be heard

Christian Berechree
by
8th Aug 2019 9:24 AM
CHOOSING a front page story isn't always easy.

Sometimes, as in the case of today's lead story, the decision is agonised over.

Not because of its newsworthiness - a district court sentencing for past sexual assault charges deserves a big splash any day of the week.

But because, sadly, there are people out there who will take a story like this and use it to further their own agenda.

They will see this one, incredibly rare example of an unreliable sexual assault claim, as proof that women can't be trusted when making such accusations.

This story is not evidence of a trend.

As Dr Lara Christensen points out in today's Chronicle, only between two and six per cent of sexual assault claims are proven to be false.

This means the vast majority of victims - male and female - are telling the truth when they come forward.

It doesn't matter if they report the next day or years later - they deserve to be listened to and believed.

Our courts exist for a reason and justice must take its course before a final judgment is made.

But a tiny percentage of false or unreliable claims should not be the focus of conversation.

