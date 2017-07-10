21°
News

OPINION: Experience on the Coast just keeps getting better

Sandra Holebrook, Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce President | 10th Jul 2017 5:00 AM

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE "No Room in the Inn" sign went up on the Fraser Coast last weekend as the region enjoyed the double whammy of the Queensland Touch Junior State Cup in Hervey Bay and the Maryborough Music Teachers' Convention at the Brolga.

Businesses were reminded of the power of event tourism to seriously change their trading landscape, as they enjoyed the influx of visitors across four days.

That influx of out-of-region visitors, is the real indicator of an event creating a positive economic impact, with money flowing into our local economy that would not have otherwise done so.

These two events were testament to that economic equation in action and while they were different in nature, their combined numbers made this weekend one of the most significant on the region's event calendar.

The Fraser Coast certainly punches above its weight when it comes to event tourism.

With its picture perfect weather, safe family-friendly nature and affordable places to stay, the region is becoming more widely known as a hosting venue with lots to offer.

There is no doubt that as our infrastructure grows to accommodate larger events, we will inevitably create a strong economic pillar that has a whole-of-community commitment behind it.

The positivity of the business community towards event tourism keeps on growing, as experientially, the do's and don'ts of being a great host are learnt and steps are taken to improve the experience year on year.

Tourism is Everybody's Business is the mantra which is front of mind in this region, especially when we are in hosting mode.

A sense of purpose was evident among businesses in the direct line of fire dealing with the needs of our visitors. over the weekend.

It's great to see we are all much better trained at flexing our service to meet the demand - keeping the restaurant doors open longer and the coffee flowing well into the afternoon.

Well done Fraser Coast - great weekend - awesome result.
 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcevents fraser coast sandra holebrook

Millions injected into Fraser Coast economy thanks to events

Millions injected into Fraser Coast economy thanks to events

Millions of dollars have been injected into the Fraser Coast economy thanks to events including the Junior State Cup and the Maryborough Music Festival.

M'boro Sporting Car Club needs funding to resurface track

Hayden Baldwin, Wayne Moller, Paul Swindells and Lisa Nardone from Maryborough Sporting Car Club are working together to get the old go kart track resurfaced and ready to host state and national titles.

The club needs between $300,000 and $400,000 in funding.

COURT: Woman who swore in front of magistrate jailed

A woman has been jailed after she contravened two probation orders.

Driver fined after three car crash in Hervey Bay

All three vehicles were damaged.

Local Partners

Little circus brings smiles to all

The Little Street Circus in Hervey Bay runs workshops across the Fraser Coast and brings joy to anyone who takes part in their activities

Local kids flip out over new circus skills

Community

Local kids took part in a week long circus workshop in Maryborough

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Four days, hundreds of cyclists in Coast's first velothon

The Sunshine Coast will be on show for the first Sunshine Coast Velothon.

Cyclists prepare to trek region in inaugural velothon event

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Hot mugshot guy and his wife are heading for a divorce

THE wife of “hot mugshot guy” Jeremy Meeks has said they are heading for a divorce after pictures of him kissing Chloe Green sent a “dagger through her heart”.

Green Day slammed for playing after acrobat dies at festival

US band Green Day has hit back at criticism they ignored an acrobat’s tragic death at Spain’s Mad Cool Festival.

Green Day say they didn't know the acrobat had died

Is this Australia’s new TV hit?

Townsville man Matt Wilson is a competitor on Australian Ninja Warrior.

The debut of Australian Ninja Warrior had social media in a spin.

House Rules crowns a winner

House Rules winners Aaron and Daniella react to their victory. Supplied by Channel 7.

IT came down to two couples but only one could win. Warning spoilers

Doomsday bunkers: Inside the world of the paranoid rich

Zero street appeal, but zombie-proof: The security entrance to the luxe Doomsday bunker.

In terms of street appeal, there’s not much to recommend

Ninja Warrior: 'Sorry Mum, I'm a stripper'

Townsville man Matt Wilson is a competitor on Australian Ninja Warrior.

Matt Wilson, 24, is getting ready for his 15 minutes of fame

True Blood star Nelsan Ellis has died aged 39

Nelsan Ellis’ agent said the actor died of “complications from heart failure.” Picture: SuppliedSource:News Limited

The actor was just 39.

LOOKING FOR ROOM TO MOVE?

54 Lord Street, Sunshine Acres 4655

House 3 2 5 Auction in...

Looking for acreage that's just minutes from town? STOP LOOKING YOU'VE FOUND IT! Amazing and quiet this 3 bedroom home has lots and lots of bonuses including a...

Self Sustainable Hobby Farm

16 Torbanlea Pialba Road, Walligan 4655

House 3 1 3 $650,000

Rare and Exotic Fruit Trees 4.75ha (approx. 11.7 acres) Very Large Dam on Property (approx. 5000 sqm x 6m deep = approx 30 megalitres) Dam has blue claw and red...

Close to Everything

3/274 Main Street, Kawungan 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Auction in...

2 Bedrooms Modern Bathroom Large Living area Low Body Corporate fees Inspect today

xxxxxx

29 Petrel Avenue, River Heads 4655

House 3 2 1 Auction in...

This one owner property is elevated perfectly to capture the views of Fraser island and the sandy straits. This well-built home has 3 spacious bedrooms all with...

WON&#39;T LAST LONG, INSPECT TODAY!

64 Pembridge Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

This well presented quality built family home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with en-suite off the main, spacious extended entertainment area with brand new outdoor...

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long, Make An Offer!

4 Goodwin Avenue, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction in...

Great Value Doesn't Last Long, Make An Offer! If an immaculate, perfectly located home close to the water with peace and tranquillity is what you are looking for...

Extra spacious home with extras!

1 Sonder Street, Urangan 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

Beautiful home in a sought after location just meters to the beach * Extra wide home with extra room space in living and bedrooms 1 and 4 * Huge 7.5m x 7.5m...

Central Elevated Position

336 Boat Harbour Drive, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 2 Auction On-Site

3 bedrooms Large kitchen Open plan living Rear deck Phone for more details 10% deposit-30 Day settlement required

Prestige Property; Premium Address.

10 Gundesen Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 1 Auction in...

Step inside this luxuries resort style home and be surprised. This is ambient relaxed living at its best, from the entry foyer to the expansive decks this home...

BRAND NEW HOME; BRING THE FAMILY

Lot 24 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $455,000

4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Open plan living/dining area Seperate media room Double lock up garage with internal access Tiled throughout, including the under roof...

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Funding is split between the council, state and federal governments.

'It's a flaming shame': No likes for Ipswich's 'cheesegrater'

FIRST LOOK: DA plans have been lodged for the first stage of the CBD redevelopment giving Ipswich residents the first look at the new Ipswich City Council administration building and how it will likely look when built.

Is this what the city's skyline will look like in 2019?

Influx of cashed-up new residents driving property market

The home on 13 Allambi Tce is one of the prime offerings at Noosa Heads for sale.

Surge in interstate and international buyers feeds strong growth

Estate knocked back over oversupply concerns

An aerial view of the proposed estate.

Oversupply and community awareness cited in decision

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!