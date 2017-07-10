OPINION: Experience on the Coast just keeps getting better

THE "No Room in the Inn" sign went up on the Fraser Coast last weekend as the region enjoyed the double whammy of the Queensland Touch Junior State Cup in Hervey Bay and the Maryborough Music Teachers' Convention at the Brolga.



Businesses were reminded of the power of event tourism to seriously change their trading landscape, as they enjoyed the influx of visitors across four days.

That influx of out-of-region visitors, is the real indicator of an event creating a positive economic impact, with money flowing into our local economy that would not have otherwise done so.

These two events were testament to that economic equation in action and while they were different in nature, their combined numbers made this weekend one of the most significant on the region's event calendar.



The Fraser Coast certainly punches above its weight when it comes to event tourism.

With its picture perfect weather, safe family-friendly nature and affordable places to stay, the region is becoming more widely known as a hosting venue with lots to offer.

There is no doubt that as our infrastructure grows to accommodate larger events, we will inevitably create a strong economic pillar that has a whole-of-community commitment behind it.



The positivity of the business community towards event tourism keeps on growing, as experientially, the do's and don'ts of being a great host are learnt and steps are taken to improve the experience year on year.

Tourism is Everybody's Business is the mantra which is front of mind in this region, especially when we are in hosting mode.

A sense of purpose was evident among businesses in the direct line of fire dealing with the needs of our visitors. over the weekend.

It's great to see we are all much better trained at flexing our service to meet the demand - keeping the restaurant doors open longer and the coffee flowing well into the afternoon.



Well done Fraser Coast - great weekend - awesome result.

