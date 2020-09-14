OPINION: Fight for M’boro may come down to one thing

IF DENIS Chapman wants to win the seat of Maryborough for the LNP, he's got a lot of work to do in little time.

Over the years I've had many interviews with both the Division 8 councillor and incumbent Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders.

Both men are passionate about the region.

Mr Saunders is committed to Maryborough's recovery after many years of struggle.

Cr Chapman has been a champion for development and growth during his time as a councillor.

The big question remains however - have the people of the city have forgotten or forgiven the Campbell Newman years and will the conservative afterglow from the Federal Election, where regional Queensland sent a very clear message, outweigh those memories and feelings?

No matter which side of politics you sit on, it's fair to say Maryborough did not do well while he was premier.

Across the state, frontline services were slashed.

It's true that Labor is known for spending, and the LNP is known for balancing the budget.

But instead of taking a scalpel, Mr Newman used a chainsaw to cut spending and the bloodbath in a region which was already up against it was brutal.

Maryborough Hospital was downgraded, it lost a pathology unit and many public service jobs.

It's a time the city is still trying to recover from and that path will be made even more difficult by COVID-19.

The LNP held 78 seats against only seven for Labor.

For Anne Maddern, who was the LNP member for Maryborough at the time, trying to be heard amid so many members and competing interests when the leader seemed to have closed his ears must have been nearly impossible.

The extent of the LNP's victory meant they should have been in office for some time.

A Labor victory at the next election was almost unthinkable when Mr Newman first came to power, but his choices were very unpopular, and for good reason.

Saunders won then and again in the 2017 state election.

On the latter occasion, it was One Nation with Fraser Coast Councillor James Hansen as the party's candidate which placed second, not the LNP's Richard Kingston.

To win, Cr Chapman will not only have to defeat a member, who, like him or not, does seem to have campaigned strongly for his city - he will need to also woo the conservative base which could still side with Sharon Lohse while also convincing Maryborough those dark years under Mr Newman will not be repeated by Opposition leader Deb Frecklington and her party.