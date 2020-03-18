OPINION: Find a way to thrive in hard times

WHEN you sit down with centenarian Cecilia Hynes for a chat, it certainly puts the current coronavirus crisis into perspective.

While people are right to be concerned and should be taking all necessary precautions, listening to Cecilia is a reminder that no life is without it’s struggles, both on a personal and global level.

Cecilia was just a year old when Spanish flu came to our shores in 1918, killing thousands of people.

It came on the back of the end of the First World War, which claimed 62,000 Australian lives.

The Great Depression and the Second World War would follow.

Life has never been easy.

From pandemics to wars to periods of economic unrest, history is full of events that have caused trials and tribulation, loss of life and heartache.

But humanity has prevailed every time.

Back in Cecilia’s teens when the Great Depression hit, there was no point in heading to the shops to panic buy anything because no one had any money.

She described living on bread and dripping and fruit from the pawpaw tree in the family’s backyard in order to survive.

They had no car until Cecilia turned 17, but they had each other.

One thing Cecilia remembered most fondly was the fun she had with her family during those years - money was short, but they found ways to entertain themselves.

It’s incredible how people not only find ways to survive, but to thrive, through hard times.