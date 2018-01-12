OPINION: Find beauty, even in mundane moments

HUNDREDS of thousands of Australians will check their lottery tickets today in the hope they have won the Powerball Division 1 prize of $45 million.

Although a handful of people will walk away with a win, the majority should thank their lucky stars for the life and health they have.

This week I read an incredibly heartfelt open letter, written by a 27-year-old woman just one day before she lost her battle with cancer. Holly Butcher is the author of the heartbreakingly honest letter and throughout the past few days it has gone viral.

"You might have got caught in bad traffic today, or had a bad sleep because your beautiful babies kept you awake, or your hairdresser cut your hair too short.

Your new fake nails might have got a chip, your boobs are too small, or you have cellulite on your arse and your belly is wobbling.

"Let all that s*** go," she wrote.

Holly's insight as a terminally ill woman is one we should all take on board when we're faced with the small trials and tribulations life can throw our way.

Her message is simple - life is too short to be miserable.

These days people can be 'crushed' by the most meaningless and trivial things, when in reality, the life we have is the equivalent of winning a $45 million lottery ticket.

It just comes down to how you want to spend your winnings.