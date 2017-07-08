OPINION: Fraser Coast can't lose Junior State Cup

FRASER Coast Regional Council has to do everything it possibly can to ensure the Junior State Cup is a permanent fixture on our sporting calendar.

This is the seventh time Queensland Touch has brought the show-piece event to the region.

Queensland Touch and Fraser Coast Regional Council agreed to a five-year extension of their deal last year, which means the competition will remain in Hervey Bay until 2022.

While that is locked in, council, the business community and potential business owners need to ensure there is enough accommodation to cater to the increasing demand.

This year's event attracted a record 220 teams from 29 associations, from Mackay in the north, down to the border and west to Roma.

There are a number of touch football associations that would either like to bring more teams, or would gladly travel for the chance to be part of Queensland Touch's biggest event at one of the best destinations Queensland has to offer.

The last thing this region wants, or needs, is for this bubble, which injects millions to the local economy each year, to burst.

If you have never been to the Junior State Cup, I strongly suggest you swing by for a quick look today.

The size of the event will blow you away.