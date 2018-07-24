OPINION: FraserPop a testament to talented schoolkids

IT'S hard not to be impressed at the sheer scale of the FraserPop Festival.

When you think about it, 14 students put their brains together to attract the likes of movie star Nathan Jones, The Room of Requirement, which is the country's leading Harry Potter merchandise retailer, and even leading LEGO exhibitor Brick Events. And that's all done by students still in high school.

The weekend show attracted more than 10,000 people, many of them most likely staying in our hotels, shopping at our stores and spending money in our town. Those families will then spread the word far and wide about the success of FraserPop and how they should make time to visit next year again.

What started as a small idea in the heart of regional Queensland has quickly become an event that could soon compete with the likes of heavyweight pop culture events like Supanova and Oz Comic-Con. It's a testament to the brilliance of our young students who have helped put us on the map.

And more importantly, it shows that they have bright futures ahead of them if they can pull off an event of this scale.

One day, these students could soon be running our major concerts and expos in cities all over the country. FraserPop has already nourished them with that experience and what it takes to run it. At this rate, they'll be ready for anything.