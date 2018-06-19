OPINION: Gala was evening to remember

IT IS not everyday you get to see the impact some not-for-profit organisations make on a community but on Saturday night, I saw it first hand.

Bayside Transformations held its annual gala with the theme of a masquerade ball and a vision to raise much-needed funds for their centre on Torquay Tce.

Along with about 190 others, I enjoyed the change to put on my new dress and mask and looked forward to a good night out.

While I knew about the organisation through past interviews, the evening truly opened my eyes for the first time to the incredible work the drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre puts in to help people recover.

At one point in the night, clients who were at the beginning, part way through or had graduated from their rehabilitation journey stood on stage in front of a large crowd.

I can only imagine how daunting it must have been but they each stood up with their heads held high.

As you can read on our page four story, thousands of dollars were raised for the organisation which hopes to make the dream of owning the land where the centre is currently housed, a reality.

Congratulations to everyone involved.