OPINION: Give breastfeeding mums a break

NATURAL ACT: I find it incredibly sad that mums are forced to "get used to" copping flak from people who can't handle seeing a mum breastfeed her child.

BREASTFEEDING - it's a natural part of motherhood, at least, for those who choose to do it.

But for some reason, there are people who treat this natural act as crime against nature.

Why?

Yesterday, I spoke with a Hervey Bay mum who was approached by a man while she was breastfeeding in public.

The man congratulated her for her actions and said it was something he didn't see very often.

She was taken aback by the positive comment.

During our conversation, the mum of two said she was "used to it" when she received backlash for feeding her child in public.

I don't understand why a mother should have to deal with dirty looks and verbal abuse for simply meeting her child's most basic need.

Who cares if doing so involves the baby clutching on to a boob?

Unfortunately, a mother cannot predict when her baby will suddenly demand a feed.

If it doesn't get its food, it may just scream.

Should a mother just look at her baby and say "sorry, but I'm not going to make these people I don't know uncomfortable by feeding you so you'll just have to be hungry for a little longer".

I think the people who complain about women breastfeeding in public are the same people who would complain about the same child screaming out of hunger.

If it makes you uncomfortable, look away.