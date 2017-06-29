OPINION: Good customer service is not to be taken lightly

IT'S a wonderful thing to discover that customer service is not dead or a thing of the past.



It was a lot of fun at the Urangan service station yesterday where I was sent to cover a story about how a full service experience was making a comeback at one Hervey Bay service station.



The best part was watching the surprised reactions of motorists, some of whom has probably heard of the old-fashioned service but never experienced it for themselves.



The best part about the service offered at the petrol station will be the assistance it gives to the elderly people in our community.



In a time where everything is becoming self-serve, I know it can be very difficult for elderly people to adapt to technology - it can also be hard to do things they are use to doing, like operating a fuel pump, if they have arthritis.



To this day my grandmother refuses to use an ATM machine - she is steadfast in her determination to interact with an actual person.



It's important that we hold on to our connection with each other - after all, great service usually means a great interaction with another person.

