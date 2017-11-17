OPINION: Grads, you can do anything but don't let that scare you

Glimpse into my formal in 2010... heading in a pink limo to Glenelg, South Australia.

AFTER years of following a routine they have little say in, hundreds of Fraser Coast senior students are about to enter the wild.

Finishing high school really is a pinnacle point in one's life because from here, you can do anything.

It's weird to think you and your classmates are in the same boat at graduation, but in a matter of years, you will probably be on completely different paths.

The countless life options available, particularly with the existence of the internet, is both a blessing and absolutely terrifying.

You can travel, start university, launch a business ... it is all pretty overwhelming.

I remember finishing my last Year 12 exam, which was geography, and thinking 'I'm now free to do whatever I want.'

Choosing what to do as a teen can seem like the most important decision of your life.

But if I've learned anything it's this: It doesn't really matter what you do as long as you're doing something.

As long as you are trying your best, exposing yourself to new experiences and growing as a human, the right path will find you.

Seven years on from graduating, almost everyone I know has swapped degrees at least once and many are only just figuring out now what they want to do.

Some have taken off across the globe, while others are starting a family.

Looking back at my road to become a Chronicle journalist: I started with a double degree of journalism and international studies, quickly dropped international studies, squeezed in a semester of marine biology and a semester of film, bludged for six months at one point, lived in a rural town for a year, and now have a job I love.

It's not what I expected, it's even better.

Good luck!

PS. - Oh how formal fashion has changed! Current grads putting my little blue dress to shame.