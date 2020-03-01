OPINION: Great to see so many nominate for council

IN A FEW days, nominations will close for the Fraser Coast Regional Council elections and already we have many terrific candidates who have put their hands up to serve their region.

It takes a lot of guts and a lot of effort in order to run a campaign, to take on the amount of work that is needed to successfully share your ideas with thousands of people across the region.

Over the past couple of months, the Chronicle has reached out to the candidates to share their story, tell us why they are running and what their priorities are.

Of course, all the answers are different, but they all have a common theme – the desire to serve their community to the best of their abilities.

When people come to the table with a desire to better their region and a vision for how to make that happen, there can be no losers.

For anyone who is using this weekend to lodge their nomination or who hasn’t featured in the Chronicle yet, reach out to us at editorial@frasercoastchronicle. com.au to share why you are running.

It’s great to see so many people put their hands up this time around.

In the coming weeks the candidates will be contacted on a range of issues.

That’s where the public comes in.

From roads to infrastructure to animal management and encouraging development, there will be plenty of hot topics.

We invite you to let us know what’s on your mind ahead of the election.

Contact us and let us know what questions you want the candidates to answer.