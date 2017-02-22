OPINION: Has Milo Yiannopoulos finally gone too far?

THERE is only one way to make the far right happy if you are a woman, or gay, or black or any one of the historically maligned groups they still seek to oppress.



The only way you can be one of these things and be part of the far right is to practice self-hatred.



That has become clear to me since watching the rise, and potentially now the fall, of Milo Yiannopoulos, the gay alt-right star who may have destroyed his own claim to fame by making controversial statements relating to paedophilia.



I say may have because since Trump and all the controversies he survived, I wonder what it truly takes to dim a rising star on the far right. Milo might yet survive this controversy.

He has resigned from Breitbart, the far right magazine where his controversial views were regularly published, but I strongly doubt this will be the last we see of him.



What amazes me is that it has taken Milo expressing his view about the permissibility of paedophilia that has created a problem and not his sexist and bigoted views.



This is the man who said he would choose not to be gay if he could, who said women were miserable because they were part of the workforce and couldn't just stay at home.



The biggest message out of this for me is not that Milo finally went too far - as far as I'm concerned, he'd already done that.



It's seeing what the alt-right considers to be "too far".

