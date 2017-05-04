OPINION: Register to help local fight against cancer

THERE would be very few people who haven't had their lives affected by cancer in some way.

I, like many others, have witnessed the disease unfairly take away family, friends and cause an immense amount of grief.

The prevalence of cancer in our society makes events like this weekend's Relay For Life in Maryborough even more important to support.

This weekend more than 260 locals will take to the track at the Maryborough Showgrounds to raise cancer awareness and remember those we have lost.

If you're interested in coming along to the 10th annual Cancer Council Queensland event, head down to the Showgrounds at 3pm on Saturday for an afternoon and evening of fun and festivities which will run right through to the following morning at 9am.

If you're interested in joining this local fight against cancer you can register for the Relay For Life event at www.relayforlife.org.au.