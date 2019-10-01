OPINION: Horror crash corner brings back memories of deaths

An elderly couple was killed in a horror crash on the Glenorchy straight at Owanyilla in 2013.

SO OFTEN when an upgrade is made to a road, it comes too late.

Too late for the lives forever changed, loved ones lost and families left in mourning.

In 2013, I stood metres from a spot where a Tinana couple had tried to turn down Old Gympie Rd to get to their farm.

They never made it.

There was no turning lane down their street, which ran off the Bruce Highway at the notorious Glenorchy Straight.

Their station wagon was in position to shoot across the few metres that separated them from the safety of the quiet country road.

But they were rear-ended, forced into the wrong lane and then hit by a truck.

The state of their car tells the story - they never stood a chance.

Speaking with their son, he made it clear that the couple had dreaded trying to turn off to Old Gympie Rd.

The couple had decided to move into town, but were visiting their property to feed their cattle.

Esko Penttila and Aini Martikainen did not have to die.

I remember talking to Esko's son John and his frustration that a simple turning lane could have saved the life of his dad and his father's cherished partner.

A year later, funding was announced which would improve that stretch of road - including protected turning lanes.

Every time I drive along that stretch of road now, I see those turning lanes and think of Esko and Aini - the much-needed upgrade didn't just cost $5.2 million.

It came at the expense of their lives.

This week I had the worst sense of déjà vu.

I was out talking to residents on Keen Rd.

Their concern? No turning lane from Booral Rd, a stretch of road that has a 100km/h limit.

A stretch of road where too many crashes have already happened.

Surely we don't need to wait until there is a tragedy to address this issue.