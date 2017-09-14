28°
OPINION: Horror movies terrify me. So why do I watch them?

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLYThis image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Bill Skarsgard in a scene from 'It.'
FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLYThis image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Bill Skarsgard in a scene from "It." Brooke Palmer/Warner Bros/AP
Carlie Walker
by

WHY do I watch horror movies?

I can't really answer that question.

Because when I'm home alone after I just watched something terrifying and every noise in the house sounds like a murderer is breaking in, it doesn't seem like a great idea.

A friend and I went to see Annabelle: Creation at the cinema the other week.

She's one of those people who doesn't get scared.

She was laughing at me while I jumped, flinched and looked away through the whole movie.

I also gripped her hand like someone in labour.

Actually I should get a refund because I reckon I spent more time with my eyes hidden than actually watching.

Now I want to go and see It, the movie created from Stephen King's classic novel that will ensure you never look at clowns the same way again.

But I don't know if my friend is ready for another trip to the cinema with me after our last trip.

I think her hand needs to recover first.

And I need to make sure someone is at home with me before I decide to turn on a horror movie to get my next adrenaline rush.
 

