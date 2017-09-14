OPINION: Horror movies terrify me. So why do I watch them?

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

WHY do I watch horror movies?



I can't really answer that question.



Because when I'm home alone after I just watched something terrifying and every noise in the house sounds like a murderer is breaking in, it doesn't seem like a great idea.



A friend and I went to see Annabelle: Creation at the cinema the other week.



She's one of those people who doesn't get scared.



She was laughing at me while I jumped, flinched and looked away through the whole movie.



I also gripped her hand like someone in labour.



Actually I should get a refund because I reckon I spent more time with my eyes hidden than actually watching.



Now I want to go and see It, the movie created from Stephen King's classic novel that will ensure you never look at clowns the same way again.



But I don't know if my friend is ready for another trip to the cinema with me after our last trip.



I think her hand needs to recover first.



And I need to make sure someone is at home with me before I decide to turn on a horror movie to get my next adrenaline rush.

