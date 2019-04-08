OPINION: How to tackle youth unemployment

JOB SEARCH: Young people find it hard to land a job because they don't know what mistakes to avoid.

THE news that our jobless rate is at its lowest in six years is incredibly welcome.

It is no secret many people in this region are struggling to find work.

Every politician currently on the campaign trail has promised to make job creation a priority if they are elected.

So to see the tide turning is good news for everyone.

Often the hardest step in the job-hunting process can be gaining that first interview and convincing an employer to give you a chance.

Especially for young people, knowing what to do and what not to say to break through the resume crowd can be a challenge.

Young job seekers can be left feeling isolated and frustrated as they struggle to even hear back from hiring managers, let alone land an interview and score a job.

That is why initiatives like Rock Off's Youth Empowerment Day (page 5 of today's Chronicle) are so important.

Hearing from employers about what they are actually looking for, and what will turn them off a candidate instantly, can make all the difference.

So many young people desperately want a job but find they fall at the first hurdle.

Proactively guiding them and pointing them in the right direction can change this.