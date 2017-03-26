OPINION: I am for anything to help those suffering

QUEENSLAND right now has some of the most progressive medicinal marijuana laws in the country.

Although it is still to be rolled out, people suffering and with legitimate ailments will soon be able to reap the benefits of cannabis oil, and finally.

Our front page story on Reggie Ricketts is a whole other side of the debate - should citizens be allowed to grow for personal use and smoke the drug?

It is controversial to say the least and for many it instantly conjures up visions of a drug addicted and lazy society.

If marijuana were to be legalised, it should be made a priority for those people whose lives are engulfed in pain and suffering.

I am all for anything that can help ease the pain of those going through Chemotherapy or suffering from terminal illness.