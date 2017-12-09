OPINION: I hope these vandals feel ashamed of their actions

Graffiti on the memorial bench for six-year-old Cooper Christensen, who died of a brain tumour in 2015.

OPINION: This week I spoke to a family who had been left devastated after vandals attacked the memorial bench that was created in their loved one's honour.

Six-year-old Cooper Christensen lost his battle with brain cancer in 2015.

Since then a boardwalk has been created in his memory, including the bench that has a plaque with an inscription acknowledging his life.

Graffiti and scratch marks were left in the wood and the family discovered the damage on what would have been Cooper's ninth birthday.

Vandals like the ones who decided to deface a six-year-old's memorial bench need to think long and hard about their actions.

They may not have intended to cause this hurt to Cooper's family, but destroying or damaging property can cause unintended pain.

The ignominious scrawl that was left on Cooper's bench was less then five centimetres from the plaque that includes the dates of Cooper's birth and death.

No wonder their actions have compounded this family's pain.

The only positive out of this story is the fast action taken by the council to repair the bench the day after the family discovered the damage.

Well done to the council and its staff for ensuring this damage was addressed quickly.