OPINION: I love this radio show but it's making me crazy

I can't pronounce TH. It's so sad.

I ABSOLUTELY love podcasts, so when I discover a new one I quickly become obsessed.

So it was when I discovered the Em Rusciano Radio Show with Harley Breen.

Their often obnoxious and quirky sense of humour appealed to me and I've become a regular listener.

I have to admit however that a few things have been driving me crazy.

It all began with a segment that asked people to contribute their deal-breakers - traits or annoying habits that had caused them to stop dating someone immediately.

A woman called in and told the hosts that a she went on a date with a man who wasn't able to pronounce TH. Therefore that becomes dat, thanks becomes fanks, there becomes dere, with becomes wif and so on.

I was grossly offended and mortified when I heard this because shamefully I too can't pronounce TH.

This is why I will always be confined to print journalism.

It would cause people way too much amusement if I was on radio, hearing me mispronounce such simple words.

I blame my parents, who had the audacity to call my brother Matthew, which of course I pronounce as Maffew.

I know that not being able to pronounce TH isn't ideal, but really? A deal-breaker?!

The next thing that made me nuts was their competition, titled Alphabucks.

The challenge involved answering 10 questions, each naming a something different, such as a Sydney suburb, a country, a fruit and so on.

The catch it, all of the items have to start with the same letter, which the contestant is given moments before attempting the competition.

Now this competition drives me crazy every day, one because I'm sure if I was given the opportunity I would win it (but I'm not eligible because I live in Queensland) and two because sometimes people give answers that are wrong and they are marked correctly.

For example, a woman came achingly close to winning the $50,000 prize a few days ago.

She was given the letter A and she missed out by one question.

She couldn't name a Sydney suburb starting with A (Ashfield, I shrieked at the podcast).

But that isn't my gripe.

My real gripe is that if you miss out on the $50,000, entrants receive $100 for every correct answer.

The contestant was asked to name a country starting with A and she answered Africa.

Now hold on a minute.

Africa is a continent, not a country!

She still got the $100 and if she had named the suburb, she would have won the big prize.

It made me so mad.

But even though her answer was wrong, there was something else that was even more baffling.

Why didn't she just say Australia?