OPINION: If I had the power, I'd legalise same-sex marriage

IF I was elected prime minister, one of the first things I'd do is legalise same-sex marriage.

If I was elected the leader of a country, I'd listen to the voices of the citizens.

I'd make Australia a country which celebrates equality.

I'd also make it much easier for young people to be employed.

Unfortunately, I am not the prime minister - I'm merely a citizen of this country.

Even If I was, my party wouldn't necessarily agree with my view and thus my wish wouldn't necessarily come true.

As much as I'd like to think my vote is important, I am just one of 24 million people walking this land.

It's hard to forget your voice is important when the population is that big.

But the power of our voices will hopefully be heard by the Australian Government this month.

Come tomorrow, Australians will have decided whether they believe same-sex couples should marry.

Regardless of the result, I'm expecting all hell to break loose.

If the majority voted yes, there will be an uproar from the no voters.

If the majority voted no, expect the same from the yes voters.

On November 15, the results of the survey will be revealed and we'll find out whether the $122 million spent on the process was worth it.

Quite honestly, I don't think that much money should have been spent on a survey in the first place.

As much as I support same-sex marriage, I can't seem to grasp the idea of it being legalised.

There has been so much back and forth and so much false hope poured out that it just seems beyond reach.

I hope I can be pleasantly surprised.

The most heartbreaking aspect of this entire situation is even if the majority of Australians vote yes, it doesn't necessarily mean same-sex marriage will be legalised.

Make Australian citizens equal.

Let same-sex couples marry.