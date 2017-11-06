News

OPINION: If I had the power, I'd legalise same-sex marriage

Australia's same-sex marriage postal vote.
Australia's same-sex marriage postal vote. Trevor Veale
Inge Hansen
by

IF I was elected prime minister, one of the first things I'd do is legalise same-sex marriage.

If I was elected the leader of a country, I'd listen to the voices of the citizens.

I'd make Australia a country which celebrates equality.

I'd also make it much easier for young people to be employed.

Unfortunately, I am not the prime minister - I'm merely a citizen of this country.

Even If I was, my party wouldn't necessarily agree with my view and thus my wish wouldn't necessarily come true.

As much as I'd like to think my vote is important, I am just one of 24 million people walking this land.

It's hard to forget your voice is important when the population is that big.

<<READ MORE LOCAL OPINION PIECES HERE>>

But the power of our voices will hopefully be heard by the Australian Government this month.

Come tomorrow, Australians will have decided whether they believe same-sex couples should marry.

Regardless of the result, I'm expecting all hell to break loose.

If the majority voted yes, there will be an uproar from the no voters.

If the majority voted no, expect the same from the yes voters.

On November 15, the results of the survey will be revealed and we'll find out whether the $122 million spent on the process was worth it.

Quite honestly, I don't think that much money should have been spent on a survey in the first place.

As much as I support same-sex marriage, I can't seem to grasp the idea of it being legalised.

There has been so much back and forth and so much false hope poured out that it just seems beyond reach.

I hope I can be pleasantly surprised.

The most heartbreaking aspect of this entire situation is even if the majority of Australians vote yes, it doesn't necessarily mean same-sex marriage will be legalised.

Make Australian citizens equal.

Let same-sex couples marry.

Related Items

Topics:  australian postal survey fcopinion fraser coast same-sex marriage

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Live like a glamazon in these funky glamping teepees

ONCE upon a time camping was all about sandy sheets, mosquitos and a deflated air mattress...not anymore.

Seven reasons to plan a city escape this summer

WE LOVE where we live, there is no disputing that, but sometimes a city escape is just what the travel bug ordered.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

Bayswater makeover underway after RSL take over

Bayswater makeover underway after RSL take over

A whirlwind renovation is currently underway to transform the Bayswater Hotel into an exciting new dining experience.

Pauline Hanson's first stop will be the Fraser Coast

Pauline Hanson paid a visit to Maryborough with her candidate, Damian Huxham - Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

She and her staff are expected to stay the night in Hervey Bay.

Labor candidate attacks One Nation opponent in bizarre video

VIDEO CAMPAIGN: Labor candidate for Hervey Bay Adrian Tantari talks about One Nation candidate Damian Huxham on video.

It comes after the release of Galaxy Poll results.

Pharmacist steals $20,000 worth of drugs on the job

Scott Street Pharmacy compounding service, located in the Medici Medical Centre the pharmacy is the only place in Toowoomba that has technicans and chemists to make pharmeceutical drugs. Completed capusles. Photo: Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

Pharmacy staff began to notice controlled drugs had been ordered.

Local Partners