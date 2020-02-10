Flooding at Teddington Weir from the Bidwill side of Tinana Creek.Photo: Alistair Brightman Alistair Brightman News OPINION: If it's flooded... don't forget the drought

TAYLOR Swift sang the words "bandaids don't fix bullet holes" and even if you were living somewhere with no internet or radio in 2015, you might appreciate the powerful imagery that comes with those lyrics. It's important we do all we can to help the Tay Tay generation and just about everyone outside regional Australia understand that equally - a week of heavy rain does not break a drought. Thankfully, much of the country does seem to have woken up to the suffering in rural Australia in recent years. If pressure to address water supply to the bush and the plight of farmers was addressed with the same intense passion fuelling climate change/anti-mine activism we might get a lot further but there does seem to be greater awareness and an appetite to help drought-impacted communities. A strange thing seems to happen however even when we experience rain relief. Dams are filled, parched paddocks have turned green and some of us might be tempted to think "well, that's that - the farmers are happy again". No doubt many families living on the land are indeed rejoicing right now. We'll take all the medicine we can get but as the landscape changes for the next little while and potentially even brings problematic flooding let's not forget that drought wounds run deep.