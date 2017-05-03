OPINION: If you commit these crimes you surrender privacy

TODAY'S news of a 31-year-old man allegedly found to be in possession of hundreds of images containing child pornography is one of countless reasons why there should be a public sex offenders register.

The man accused of having these vile and sickening images on his phone is someone's neighbour, and many who have been convicted of these abhorrent acts are able to go about undetected in our community.

The time of the system protecting those who are perpetrators needs to come to an end.

I'm not calling for a public sex offenders register for vigilantism, but for the safety of everyone around those sorts of people.

My family, your family, everyone should have a right to know if a sex offender is living near them.

I firmly believe if you commit these crimes you give up your right to privacy.