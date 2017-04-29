OPINION: I'm finally going to finish world's scariest book

SPARE a thought for me as you doze off to sleep tonight.



On Thursday I went to a book shop with a friend and while I was looking through the shelves I found an old copy of The Stand by Stephen King.



I tried to read The Stand when I was 18 and got only halfway through.



The lengthy tome is about a disease that spreads throughout the world, killing most of the population and setting up an all-or-nothing battle between the forces of good and evil.



When I started reading the book 14 years ago, I made it through the deaths of all those billions of people and after that I was too emotionally exhausted to finish reading it.

I think it was the portrayal of the end of the world, which was so realistic, and frankly so terrifying, that prevented me from continuing.



I always meant to pick it back up but never did and then my copy got lost.



Now I'm going to give it another go and I know it's going to be scary, but I'm determined to do it this time.



In the years since then I've read other Stephen King novels that have kept me awake at night - Carrie, for instance, about a high school prom gone very, very wrong and Misery, about an author and his deranged, devoted fan.



Let's hope I've hardened up after reading his other novels.

What do you think is the world's scariest book? Tell us below.

