Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

OPINION: Immersing ourselves in the tales of veterans

Remembrance Day 2017 in Hervey Bay - army cadets.
Remembrance Day 2017 in Hervey Bay - army cadets. Alistair Brightman

ON THE eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, people all around the world fall silent.

For one minute, we stand in unified silence to remember the soldiers who died in the line of duty.

Standing among the crowd of people at Freedom Park, I couldn't help but notice the diversity of those who attended.

Some young, some old.

But my attention is always drawn to those in uniform, to the ones who display their medals proudly on their chest. The stories they must have stored in their memory.

I'm incredibly lucky in my job to be able to approach these veterans and listen to their stories before putting them to paper for other people to read.

On Saturday, I spoke with Barry English.

He became a serviceman when he was 21-years-old.

He was just one year younger than me.

Eight days after he left for Vietnam, his wife gave birth to their second child, a son.

He didn't see his son until about a year later.

Telephones didn't exist then so one of the only options was to send letters.

While he was sharing his story, I was completely immersed and blown away.

I could not imagine being the age I am now, 22, and heading off to war.

During our conversation I couldn't help but ask one question in particular.

"With everything that is happening in the world at the moment, are you concerned for the future?”

In short, his answer was "yes”.

Since World War I, the world has changed drastically and it was interesting to hear how someone who had been through a war, felt about events occurring in the world today.

World War I was supposed to be the war to end all wars.

Yet, we're still battling and feeling threatened by yet another.

I do not want my children to grow up in fear.

Related Items

Topics:  fcopinion lest we forget remembrance day world war i

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

Seven reasons to plan a city escape this summer

WE LOVE where we live, there is no disputing that, but sometimes a city escape is just what the travel bug ordered.

Win a chance to witness the legends

Win a chance to witness the legends

Now is your chance to win a family pass to watch Australian rugby league legends take on Fraser Coast players in a fast paced match.

Three people rescued after getting stuck in rip at Bay

Surf life savers flag My Town Tugun. Photo: John Gass / Daily News

Three people were pulled to shore after becoming stuck in a rip.

Woman bitten in dog brawl

Ambulance. Emergency Services. September 2017

The woman was bitten on the thigh and hand.

Cigarette sparks panic in Bay home

Queensland Fire and Rescue Services Fire Fighters.

Tissues in the bin caused flames to arise.

Local Partners