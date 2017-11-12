OPINION: Immersing ourselves in the tales of veterans

ON THE eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, people all around the world fall silent.

For one minute, we stand in unified silence to remember the soldiers who died in the line of duty.

Standing among the crowd of people at Freedom Park, I couldn't help but notice the diversity of those who attended.

Some young, some old.

But my attention is always drawn to those in uniform, to the ones who display their medals proudly on their chest. The stories they must have stored in their memory.

I'm incredibly lucky in my job to be able to approach these veterans and listen to their stories before putting them to paper for other people to read.

On Saturday, I spoke with Barry English.

He became a serviceman when he was 21-years-old.

He was just one year younger than me.

Eight days after he left for Vietnam, his wife gave birth to their second child, a son.

He didn't see his son until about a year later.

Telephones didn't exist then so one of the only options was to send letters.

While he was sharing his story, I was completely immersed and blown away.

I could not imagine being the age I am now, 22, and heading off to war.

During our conversation I couldn't help but ask one question in particular.

"With everything that is happening in the world at the moment, are you concerned for the future?”

In short, his answer was "yes”.

Since World War I, the world has changed drastically and it was interesting to hear how someone who had been through a war, felt about events occurring in the world today.

World War I was supposed to be the war to end all wars.

Yet, we're still battling and feeling threatened by yet another.

I do not want my children to grow up in fear.